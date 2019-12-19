Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again suggested for inclusion of the word ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking on the Second Meeting of The Committee for Commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, Patnaik said, “’Ahimsa’ is the most important message given to the world which originated in India. It was ‘Ahimsa’ which made Indian freedom struggle unique, he said.

Non-violence is the only means for establishment of peace, development, and equality, Naveen further said.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to embrace non-violence for peace, development, and progress. “The essence of non-violence imbibes the strength amongst us to eradicate poverty and social inequity. As long as privation is prevalent in the society, freedom is meaningless, he added.

The divisive powers which create barriers among the people can be defeated with the principles of non-violence. “According to Gandhiji, freedom is meaningless till the time people of our country remain poor. Poverty cannot be eliminated without Ahimsa,” Naveen opined.