Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday approved 18 investment proposals worth Rs 3,877 crore, which would generate employment for 7,565 people, an official said.

The projects got the state government’s nod at the meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, the official said.

These projects would be established across 11 districts, including Balasore, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundergarh.

The approved projects were in a diversified industrial ecosystem spanning advanced manufacturing, green industries, infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism-while ensuring large-scale employment generation across regions.

Of the 18 new projects, one Solar Industries India Limited has proposed to set up a defence-grade explosive products at Deogarh at an investment of Rs 210 crore, where 910 people will get employment.

The new projects also include star hotels in Sambalpur, Khurda, Keonjhar, Puri, and Koraput districts under the tourism sector.