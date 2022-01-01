Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who usually visits Jagannath temple in Puri on the New Year Day, prayed to the Lord from his residence Naveen Niwas.

Soon after waking up in the morning, he prayed and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath from his residence. A video this has gone viral in the state.

Patnaik usually visits the Jagannath temple in Puri on January 1 every year to pay obeisance to Lord Jagnnath and his siblings. However, the 12th century shrine was closed today for the public in view of prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In the morning, the Chief Minister greeted the people on New Year on Twitter, and said that he prayed to Lord Jagannath for prosperity of all people and progress of the state.

IANS