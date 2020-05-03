Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a train carrying Odia migrant workers reached in the state safely.

Mentioning Vijayan, Patnaik tweeted, “Thank Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for taking good care of stranded people of Odisha during COVID-19 lockdown and cooperation to ensure their safe return.”

He also thanked Indian Railway authorities for their cooperation in organising the return journey called ‘Subha Yatra’.

Patnaik also lauded Ganjam police and district administration along with the health workers for the smooth handling of Odia passengers at Jagannathpur station.

Besides, the chief minister also acknowledged the efforts made by state health and family welfare department, housing and urban development department, commerce and transport department, department of WCD & MS and others for meticulous planning the journey.

Notably, state government Saturday launched operation ‘Subha Yatra’ with the help of Indian Railways to safely bring back people who are stranded outside the state amid the nationwide lockdown.

PNN