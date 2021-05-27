Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas affected areas in Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts Thursday afternoon. He will take stock of the restoration work going on in affected areas from air, a government source said.

It is expected that Naveen might announce compensation for loss of lives and properties damaged by the cyclone. It is also expected that a special package might also be announced for the affected districts.

Notably, Patnaik had chaired a review meeting on post-cyclone situation Wednesday evening. After reviewing the situation, he had announced relief for all families of the 128 marooned villages of affected districts for seven days.

The Chief Minister had also assured that major roads would be restored for communication within 24 hours and 80 per cent electricity supply would be restored in affected districts in 24 hours.

Patnaik had congratulated all the panchayat representatives, district administration, community organisations and police for their excellent work in evacuation efforts. Besides, he had also praised the doctors and healthcare workers for going out of their ways to provide uninterrupted services in the affected districts during the cyclone.

PNN