Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated a railway overbridge (ROB) at Berhampur and laid the foundation stone for a cooperative ginning mill at Digapahandi through videoconferencing.

Inaugurating the project, Naveen said that as an important higher education, health and commercial hub of southern Odisha, Berhampur deserves special attention of the government.

“To transform Berhampur into a modern city, a lot of initiatives are being worked out. The new ROB constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore will fulfill the aspirations of the people for a hassle-free communication,” he said.

The cooperative ginning mill of Digapahandi will provide jobs to 100 skilled and unskilled workers besides helping cotton growers of the nearby 6 blocks, Patnaik said.

Although Ganjam is slowly returning to normalcy, the danger is not over yet, he appealed to people to remain alert and follow COVID-19 guidelines scrupulously till the war is over.

He appreciated the dedicated service of doctors, paramedics and the hard work of district administration in containing spread of COVID-19.

The work for the ROB from Lanjipali to Engineering School had commenced in 2015 and completed by the deadline. It will benefit more than 40,000 people.

RMC Digapahandi’s cotton ginning and pressing unit is first of its kind in cooperative sector. It will be set up in PPP mode with an investment of Rs 2.10 crore. The unit will have capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day. The unit will employ 100 skilled and unskilled labourers.

The cotton producing areas of Digapahandi, Sanekhemundi, Dharakote, Sheragada, Patrapur, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar blocks of Ganjam district will be benefitted by this unit.