Bhubaneswar: In an aim to provide livelihood support to the people during Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday urged bankers to provide credit to farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and MSME units.

Addressing a State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) through virtual mode, Naveen said, “Covid as a pandemic has impacted both lives and livelihoods. Doctors and Covid warriors are fighting to save lives. Bankers are also Covid warriors as you are central to our efforts to revive and restore livelihoods.”

Stating his government is very serious about restoring economy both at state and at individual household levels, he said the government is providing more than Rs 600 crore for interest subvention to facilitate interest-free loans for farmers up to Rs 50,000 and at 2 per cent up to Rs 3 lakh.

In case of women SHGs, the government is providing 100 per cent interest subvention up to Rs 3 lakh. Similarly, he said, the state has designed some interest subvention to boost the MSME sector.

Naveen said he would be closely monitoring credit flow to these three crucial sectors and have a district-wise review with Collectors and bankers jointly by the end of November.

Best performing banks would be awarded with Chief Minister’s award for champion banks, the Chief Minister said, adding, “I would also inform about the performance to the Union Finance Minister.”

“If doctors have a major role in saving lives, bankers play a crucial role in saving livelihoods. I am sure all of you will rise to the occasion in helping the poor and needy, especially—women, farmers, and MSMEs,” he added. He appreciated the services being provided by the banking community during the lockdown period.