Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the Uttarakhand chief minister for the second time.

“Congratulate Shri @pushkarhami Ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Uttarakhand for the second time. Wish the state reach new heights of development under your leadership. Best wishes,” he tweeted.

Dhami (46) on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand during a ceremony held at Dehradun’s Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders of the BJP.

PTI