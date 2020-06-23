Mumbai: COVID-19 lockdown has affected every industry in the world. Even the Hindi film industry has been hugely affected due to lockdown. This has forced many actors to commit suicide due to lack of work.

However, versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found an alternate to spend his time during the lockdown. Yes! You heard it right. The popular actor has decided to turn into a farmer until the film industry re-opens.

Instead of wasting time at home, The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has decided to spend his time in agriculture field, tiling the field and sowing paddy. A picture of Siddiqui has been going viral on social media where he can be seen in farmer attire.

A video and photo of Nawazuddin is going viral in the social media where he is working in fields in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. This picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Gamcha (Towel) and Shovel is being liked by fans a lot.

If you talk about the viral video, after working in the fields, the actors are busy in washing hands and feet. Talking about the farmer’s look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he wore a white t-shirt along with dark coloured pants in the same.

The actor shared the video and wrote, “Done for the day !!!.”

Done for the day !!! pic.twitter.com/1oXDUS4E8m — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 22, 2020

The actor was last seen in Freaky Ali and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was on the headlines after his wife Alia Siddiqui sent him a notice of divorce and also filed a case thereafter.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin was recently seen in Ghoomketu alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film got a digital-only release on Zee5.

The actor recently mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #sushantsinghrajput Strength to the family and friends.”