Muzaffarnagar: Aliya, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has recorded her statement in Budhana police station here Sunday. She had earlier lodged a complaint against her husband and his four family members. The statement was in this regard, SHO Kushalpal Singh said Sunday. He informed that she was corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others.

Aliya had lodged her complaint July 27 at a Mumbai police station. It registered an FIR there and forwarded it to the Budhana police station here. It was done on the ground that the place of occurrence of the offence fell in the jurisdiction of Budhana police station, informed the SHO.

Aliya also reiterated her allegation of molestation against a family member of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2012. Allegedly it was done by the actor’s brother Minhajuddin Siddiqui. She also alleged that she had apprised her in-laws’ family about the molestation incident. However they ‘told me to keep quiet and solve the matter within the family’.

Nawazuddin had returned to his native place at Budhana from Mumbai due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor has been living here since then. Nawazuddin’s family sources, however, said the actor was not present in his residence. He was in Dehradun when Aliya came to the police station for recording her statement.

“She (Aliya) did not come home to meet anyone of us,” said actor’s family members, while denying her allegations.