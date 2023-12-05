Boudh: Maoists of KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division have put up posters in several villages under Sagada police outpost in Odisha’s Boudh district asking people to observe People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, a source said Tuesday.

This year, the PLGA week — in which Maoists organise meetings in villages and offer tributes to red rebels who have been killed in police encounters — is being observed from December 2 to 9.

In the posters, the Maoists have given a call to stop the cultivation of ganja and have mentioned punishing the cannabis mafia. Due to cannabis cultivation police teams repeatedly visit the villages and that is causing hindrance in Maoist rebellion activities, the posters read.

Notably, a few days ago cops had seized Maoist materials from Sagada police outpost area.

PNN