Nayagarh: A nurse of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, CDMO Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra said Thursday. She is one among the seven persons in the district who have tested positive for the virus.

The news of the nurse being infected has stunned all and sundry. While working at the DHH, the nurse has come in contact with many persons. District administration officials are now worried as to how they will trace all the persons, the nurse has come in contact with.

“As a part of precautionary measures, swab samples of all staff in the DHH are regularly tested. A few days back the staff had undergone tests. When reports came, we found that the nurse had tested positive,” informed Mishra.

The nurse was immediately admitted to a Bhubaneswar based COVID-19 hospital. All staff members of the hospital who came in contact with the nurse have been asked to undergo home quarantine.

The process of identifying the primary contacts of the infected nurse has started.

