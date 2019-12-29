Nayagarh: The five-days ‘Nayagarh Mahostav’ and ‘Pallishree Mela’ held at the nearby playground of this town came to end Saturday evening.

Keonjhar collector Dr Poma Tudu presided over closing the ceremony while Minister of Forest and Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Bikram Keshari Arukha attended the event as chief guest.

In his speech, Arukha said Nayagarh is a district known for its preservation of culture and tradition. Hence organising such an event is certainly praiseworthy. Nayagarh MLA and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and Higher Education, Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the ‘Mahotsav’ has definitely showcased the art, architecture, culture, and development of the district.

Singer Avijit Majumdar also performed at the event.

PNN