Nayagarh: The students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Notar in Nayagarh district have earned nation-wide recognition for their music video on traffic awareness.

At a time when the state observes Road Safety Week under this year’s theme ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’, the school students have created sensation among the netizens with their video. The short music video was appreciated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Taking to their respective Twitter accounts, both Patnaik and Gadkari appreciated the students for their creativity.

Notably, the music video has secured the first position in Online Idea Competition-2020. The school students had garnered admiration in the past by creating awareness videos on various social issues.

Song for the music video was penned by a music teacher of the school Bibhu Prasad Sahu. Another teacher Kuresh Sahu composed its music, a student who has participated in the video said.

PNN