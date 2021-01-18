Nayagarh: Increasing online mobile phone game addiction has been proving lethal, the latest victim being a 19-year-old youth who died by suicide after losing in an online mobile phone game.

The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Sarangi, a resident of Patharapunji village under Ranpur block in Nayagarh district. He breathed his last Sunday while undergoing treatment.

According to a source, Manoranjan had been an online mobile phone game addict. He used to devote most of his leisure time to playing ‘Free Fire’ game on his mobile phone. He had been upset for some days for having lost to other players.

Unable to cope with the situation, he took the extreme step January 15. He went to a nearby forested area and consumed pesticide. Reaching home, he narrated everything before his family members, informing them about him feeling chest pain and stomach ache.

He was immediately rushed to Ranpur government hospital and then shifted to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital for better treatment. But, he could not be saved. He succumbed while undergoing treatment.

