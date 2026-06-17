Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said National Conference Parliament members will not support the NDA government at the Centre.

Responding to a question about factions of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena backing the government at the Centre, Abdullah said he could not comment on their reasons for doing so.

Neither I, nor you can answer this question. How can I say what will DMK or Shiv Sena MPs do It is up to them. It is up to their conscience. They will go as far as their conscience allows them to go, Abdullah told reporters at Bandipora.

The National Conference has two members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

As far as the NC MPs are concerned, we will never back the BJP-led NDA government, he said.

Abdullah was in Bandipora for a review meeting to assess the progress of developmental works and implementation of key government programmes in the district.

He reviewed major sectoral indicators, ongoing projects, and public service delivery.

He directed all departments to ensure timely execution of work, efficient service delivery and responsive governance to meet the aspirations of the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, ministers Javed Dar and Sakina Ittoo, MLAs from Bandipora district, and senior officers attended the meeting.