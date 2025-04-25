Mumbai: Riding high on the success of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya has signed his next. The Tollywood actor will be stepping into the pan-India territory with the project touted to be a mythological thriller.

Tentatively titled “#NC24”, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. Made under the direction of Karthik Dandu, the movie is generating significant buzz for its ambitious scope and unique blend of action, mythology, and fantasy.

Sources close to the production revealed that “#NC24” boasts “a large canvas and some dynamic effects,” while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture. The narrative reportedly weaves in references to historical periods like the Dark Ages and the Kalyuga, exploring themes of good versus evil and the fight against impending doom. The story revolves around a treasure hunter, an archaeologist, and a history student who team up to confront a looming prophecy tied to royal lineage and a potential apocalypse.

Chaitanya, confirming his involvement in the project, stated, “This film feels truly special. It’s a story that will transport audiences to another world while staying grounded in our own rich cultural heritage. I’m excited to be part of something so unique and ambitious.”

Chay added that he would wait for a while before revealing further details about the drama.

Returning to Thandel, the project turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office, crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket counters, and becoming the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Thandel is a cinematic adaptation of a real-life incident from 2018 when the Pakistani forces captured a fisherman from Srikakulam in international waters.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the project featured Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel reached the cinema halls February 7.