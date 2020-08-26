New Delhi: In what spells more trouble for Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered Wednesday an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case. The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case.

NCB chief Rakesh Asthana told this agency: “We have filed a case on the basis of the letter from the ED. Asthana said that the agency will soon conduct an inquiry and question the persons concerned.

The officer said that the ED probe into the financial aspects of the death case had allegedly found an angle of drug supply to Rhea.

Another senior NCB official said that Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime.

The ED wrote Tuesday to the NCB evening after it got some leads related to alleged use of drugs in the chat records of Rhea and others.

The ED on Wednesday summoned Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Rhea, for questioning after it came to light that the actor had shared a few messages related to drugs with her. However, the ED remained tight-lipped on the kind of drugs provided to Sushant and Rhea.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said Tuesday night in a statement: “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”