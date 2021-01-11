Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has once again issued summons to Komal Rampal, sister of actor Arjun Rampal. She has been summoned for questioning in the Hindi film industry’s drugs case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier also NCB had summoned Komal Rampal but she could not appear. Earlier Komal Rampal had reportedly failed to appear before the agency. Her lawyer had informed the agency of her inability to appear. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal also was summoned earlier in this connection.

Mumbai: Komal Rampal, sister of Arjun Rampal has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Worth mentioning, Komal is a 1994 Miss India finalist, ex-air hostess, and spa consultant.

Now after this move of NCB, it is believed that the problems of the Rampal family may increase.

The NCB has so far questioned Arjun Rampal twice. Apart from this, his girlfriend Gabriela Demetriades was also questioned. In November last year, the NCB conducted raids at Arjun Rampal’s house, where the agency had received drugs banned under the NDPS Act. The agency said that the date the prescription (backdated prescription) was illegally used by the actor through a relative for that drug was over.

Arjun said that he has also handed over the prescription of a special painkiller to the NCB. It was issued to him by a psychiatrist doctor from Delhi. He denied any drug dealing.

In a lengthy social media post on January 1, Arjun had written about never being on the ‘wrong side of the law’.

Significantly, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, NCB launched an investigation into the alleged use of narcotics in Hindi film industry on the basis of WhatsApp chat.