Ghaziabad (UP): A two-seater aircraft used by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 1.45pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani informed. “The plane had two pilots onboard and both of them are safe,” Naithani said.

“The incident is said to have occurred due to a technical glitch in the plane but its cause could be ascertained by authorities concerned only,” the officer informed.

The left wing of the aircraft, en route to Hindon airbase from Bareilly, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal.

The NCC has been using the aircraft for training, DSP (Sadar) Anshu Jain stated.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

