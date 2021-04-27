Bhubaneswar: Despite the fact that the daily testing has reduced Sunday as compared to Saturday, the government Monday claimed that the COVID-19 curve in the state has hit the plateau.

The claim was made by Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty. Talking to reporters here, Mohanty said that Odisha is witnessing daily COVID-19 cases between 6,000 and 6,500 signifying that the curve is flattening.

He made the claim even after the daily testing was reduced from 43,765 (Saturday) to 39,642 (Sunday).

“In medical science, there is nothing in absolute. Hence, we can say that we are in plateau stage as the state has not witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. We hope that the graph will start witnessing a declining trend soon,” said Mohanty.

Asked about how he was so sure about the declining trend, the director said, “Every epidemic or pandemic has an upsurge, plateau and declining stage. This also applies to this pandemic.”

Mohanty also admitted that local contact cases are certainly a worrying sign. He appealed to everybody to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to control the virus spread.

PNN