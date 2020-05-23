Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has started preparations for organising the Snanayatra (bathing ritual) of Srimandir deities June 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The temple administration has initiated steps to create awareness on the deadly virus among the servitors who are supposed to perform various rituals of the Snanayatra. The shrine authorities have urged the servitors to follow the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, sources said.

In this context, The SJTA, in association with the district administration, Saturday organised a Covid-19 awareness camp for Garabadu servitors of Srimandir at Niladri Bhakta Niwas here. Healthcare experts including Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Nilakantha Mishra and Additional District Medical Officer (family welfare) Deviprasad Mahapatra made the servitors aware of precautionary measures against Covid-19 and guidelines for institutional as well as home quarantine facility.

“Garabadu servitors of Srimandir usually play an important role in performance of Snanapurnima ritual of the presiding deities. Garabadu servitors carry 108 pitchers of aromatic water to Snanabedi (bathing altar) on the occasion. The Health department and the SJTA will undertake Covid-19 test on all 172 Garabadu servitors ahead of the festival,” said a temple official.

SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena said a total of 108 Garabadu servitors are needed for the Snanapurnima ritual. “The health officials will collect the swab samples of Garabadu servitors for two days starting May 29. We will get the test reports by June 3,” he added.