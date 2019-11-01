Mumbai: National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said his party and ally Congress will sit in the opposition even as the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena remain engaged in tussle over government formation in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar said the people of the state have asked his party to sit in the opposition, as reflected in the election results, and it will do the same by honouring the verdict of the people. He made the remarks Friday after a meeting of key NCP leaders at party president Sharad Pawar’s residence late night Thursday.

The former Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister’s comments came amid speculation about the Shiv Sena-NCP forming government in the state with outside support from the Congress. The NCP won 54 seats, while its ally Congress clinched 44 seats. The Shiv Sena and BJP’s tally stood at 56 and 105 seats respectively.

Ajit Pawar, re-elected from the Baramati Assembly seat in Pune district, refrained from commenting on the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over sharing of power in the new government.

“The taunting going on between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is completely their concern. I have no reason to make any statement in that regard,” Ajit Pawar said. “The people have asked the Congress, NCP and allies to sit in the opposition. We will work accordingly,” he added wearing a smile on his face.

PTI