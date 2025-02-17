Jajpur: Expressing concern over reports of child marriage incidents at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a residential school in Jajpur, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the district Collectors of Jajpur and Keonjhar to submit a report on the issue within seven days.

According to a complaint filed by social worker Mantu Das with the NCPCR, there have been multiple allegations, including dropouts and child marriages, at the residential school. The Education department, however, has failed to take appropriate action to address these issues.

As a result, students at the school have been absent for extended periods, Das alleged. Among the affected students, three girls had been married off at a young age, with two of them becoming mothers before they were 14. These early pregnancies (and motherhood) have resulted in severe social and economic challenges for young girls. Moreover, these underage mothers have been excluded from various government schemes, including food security entitlements, Das added.

Das alleged that despite being aware of the urgency of the situation, the district administration preferred to drag its feet over the issues which made him knock on the doors of the NCPCR, seeking direction for a detailed probe. The Commission has also ordered necessary legal steps to be taken as per the provisions of the Child Protection Laws, he said.

PNN