New Delhi: The BJP slammed the Congress Thursday over its protests on the NEET paper-leak row, saying the government is ready to discuss the issue in Parliament but it is the opposition that is running away from a debate.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP president Nitin Nabin also claimed that the opposition is avoiding a discussion on the issue as it knows that in that case, its double standards would be exposed.

Nabin’s remarks came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harming the future of youngsters and allowing the destruction of the country’s education system.

Both the ruling and opposition MPs staged counter-protests in the Parliament complex Thursday, intensifying the ongoing political offensive against each other over paper leaks.

The two camps stood outside the Makar Dwar and raised slogans against each other, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

“The NDA government is fully prepared to hold discussions at every level on the future of students and youngsters. But Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the entire opposition are shying away from a discussion because they know that if they come to debate on the floor of the House, their double standards will be exposed,” Nabin said.

Throwing an open challenge to the opposition, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government are ready to discuss NEET and every other issue concerning students and youngsters in Parliament.

“We openly challenge them to come to Parliament. Whether it is the issue of students, youngsters, NEET or any other matter, we are ready for a discussion. But I know that Rahul Gandhi and his camp will never come forward for a discussion,” Nabin said.

He also alleged that the Congress has a history of “misleading and provoking” youngsters.

“Their history over the last 50-60 years has been one of misleading and provoking youngsters…. They see young people only as stone-pelters,” the BJP president alleged.

He also asserted that the Centre is committed to safeguarding the future of students and will ensure strict action in cases of examination irregularities.

“I believe that the youngsters of this country stand with the prime minister and fully support his vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has already taken action against those accused in the NEET paper-leak case, while asserting that it is committed to ensuring justice for students.

She said the Centre has agreed to hold a discussion in Parliament on the issue but the opposition is offering “one excuse after another” to continue with its “disruptive politics”.

“Even after the (Rajya Sabha) chairperson and the (Lok Sabha) speaker agreed to hold the discussion, why does the opposition want to disrupt the House? I am fully convinced that the Congress is not concerned about students but wants to do politics in their name and disrupt Parliament. It is also afraid that the government will expose the party and bring the truth before everyone,” Sitharaman said.

On the ongoing protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, she said the Centre will continue engaging with students to understand their concerns.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the prime minister has made it clear that the strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty in paper-leak cases.

“The government will also take several additional steps in the future on this issue, so that the aspirations and expectations of our youngsters are fulfilled,” he said.

“Our appeal to the Congress party and the opposition is not to politicise this issue. Do not run away from the discussion — participate in the debate. We strongly condemn the opposition for avoiding a discussion and politicising the matter,” Goyal said.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of not being interested in a debate in Parliament.

“Over the last two-three days, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and former party president J P Nadda have spoken to the students and Sonam Wangchuk. One thing emerged from the talks that there should be a serious deliberation on the issue of paper leaks and stringent laws should be enacted. But the Congress does not want a discussion in the House, it only wants politics,” Patra said.

Another BJP MP and spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, “Today, BJP and NDA MPs stood outside the House demanding a discussion on the NEET issue and the education system, which the Congress does not want.”

The exchange followed Modi’s announcement on X that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said it is a significant decision that will address the long-standing demand of students for swift punishment to those responsible for paper leaks.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged on X that Modi has allowed and encouraged a total capture and destruction of India’s education system, and protected every person responsible for it.

“The students’ demands are clear: Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Apologise to the students. Take action against those who assaulted them,” Gandhi said.