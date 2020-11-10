Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, who is on a political visit to Jalpaiguri, Tuesday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win and form the government in Bihar.

“It is true that the electoral fight is really tough in Bihar. But I am confident that the BJP-led NDA will win and form the state government in Bihar,” Ghosh told reporters at the Jalpaiguri Road station this morning.

The BJP state unit chief also admitted that an anti-incumbency factor was there in Bihar polls this year as the party has been in the seat of power in the state for long.

“Many people have lost their jobs in the Covid-19 lockdown. But we will accept the mandate whatever may be the result,” he added.

Ghosh was received at the railway station by BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Bapi Goswami, party MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and other party leaders when he arrived by Padatik Express at around 10.30 am this morning.

Asked about the impact of Bihar polls on Bengal, he confidently said: “It will not have any impact on Bengal. In the past also, Bihar’s poll results never influenced West Bengal elections. BJP will form the government in West Bengal in 2021 with 200-plus assembly seats,” he said.