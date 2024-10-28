Bhubaneswar: Strengthening existing laws for regulating children’s “digital behaviour” is needed to address trafficking, Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Monday.

Addressing the state-level stakeholders’ consultation meeting on eliminating child trafficking in Bhubaneswar, she said there is a need for a proactive approach to handling child protection issues, including conducting awareness programs and implementing a helpline for immediate response.

Parida, who is the in-charge of the Women and Child Development Department, called for the support of all stakeholders to eradicate child trafficking.

The department’s principal secretary Shubha Sarma said that to prevent heinous crimes like child and women trafficking, all agencies must work together.

A detailed discussion on the causes and prevention of child trafficking was held during the meeting. The speakers stressed the approach of 4Ps — prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.

The programme was attended by officials of UNICEF, police, RPF, chairpersons of district child welfare committees, district child protection officers, child helpline coordinators, and representatives of major NGOs.

PTI