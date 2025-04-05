Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasised the need for collective efforts by entrepreneurs and people to take the state forward.

“There is still much work to be done to make Odisha the No. 1 state in the country. With the right direction and support, this goal can be achieved,” Singh Deo said while speaking as the Chief Guest at the fifth edition of the Business Eminence Awards, organised by Dharitri and Orissa POST, at Swosti Premium here, Saturday.

Conveying Ashoka Ashtami greetings to the winners and the audience, Singh Deo said the initiative by the twin publications in recognising and honouring budding entrepreneurs from the state would go a long way in the advancement of business environment in the state.

He specifically heaped praises on Biggies Burger Founder Biraja Prasad Rout, who attended the event as Chief Speaker, for making Odisha proud with his epoch-making achievement in successfully leading the operations of a pan-India restaurant chain of over 150 outlets. Singh Deo said the young Odia entrepreneur’s feat is worth emulating.

Sharing his inspiring story, Rout, in his address, said he started his entrepreneurial journey in 2011 with a meagre Rs 20,000 savings, without imagining he would go on to build India’s largest homegrown burger chain. “Platforms like the Business Eminence Awards, which honour the hard work and resilience of entrepreneurs, give a morale boost to rise further in career,” Rout said.

He also remarked on how the entrepreneurial landscape in Odisha and India has evolved over the years, with entrepreneurship now being recognised as a vital driver of economic growth.

Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy said the twin publications had initiated the awards in 2021, when the entire country was reeling under the grip of the dangerous Delta wave of Covid-19.

“The primary motive was to honour entrepreneurs who persisted through the challenges of running businesses in tough times,” he said.

Sharing his view on the business environment in the state, Satpathy said surviving as an entrepreneur in Odisha is particularly difficult, given the state’s complex business environment, which is not always favourable for trade and commerce. “If an entrepreneur can succeed in Odisha, s/he can thrive anywhere else,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that the overall atmosphere for entrepreneurship in the state has shifted, of late. “Now, there’s more encouragement for businesses to grow, and the support of both the government and the people is crucial for fostering this change,” Satpathy said, expressing his belief that supporting entrepreneurship is vital to making Odisha a prominent state in India’s economic landscape.

Calling Rout a ‘symbol of youth power in Odisha’, Satpathy showered praises on the young entrepreneur for his success and leadership. He concluded his address by emphasising that entrepreneurs teach people the values of taking risks in life and making difficult decisions. “These are the lessons that are essential for anyone looking forward to succeed in business,” he added.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the newspapers’ Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy acknowledged the hardships of entrepreneurship and the resilience of business houses to continue their journey with commitment and conviction, despite all challenges.

She said the Business Eminence Awards was established in 2021 to honour entrepreneurs, who overcome obstacles, create jobs, and contribute to the state’s and the country’s economic development.

PNN