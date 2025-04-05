Bhubaneswar: The personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Odisha Police Saturday held flag marches at various places across the state on the eve of the Ram Navami celebration, police said.

The Odisha police have made extensive security arrangements in Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak and some other places keeping in view the sensitivity of the places and their past records, police said.

Sambalpur, which witnessed a communal clash in 2023, turned into a fortress with deployment of as many as 15 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police, BSF and CRPF personnel.

As many as 113 CCTV cameras and drones are being used to avoid any untoward incident in the city, said Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Mishra.

Security has also been tightened in Cuttack city where 25 platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain peace, said Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

He said the police are in touch with different puja committees and all measures are being taken for the smooth celebration of Ram Navami.

Similarly, the police have also taken adequate measures in Balasore and Bhadrak districts where Ram Navami festival is being celebrated in a big way.

Apart from Odisha police, the personnel of CRPF, BSF, and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed.

While 26 platoons of force are deployed in Bhadrak district, similar arrangements have been made in Balasore.

Satyajit Nayak, DIG, Eastern Range, said surveillance has been intensified in both Balasore and Bhadrak districts and CCTV cameras have been installed along the procession routes, and drones will keep a watch on the movement of people.

“Do not believe on social media posts often made by mischief mongers. The public should not pay attention to rumours and should contact the police control room if they have any doubts,” Nayak said adding that peace committee meetings have been conducted in various areas.

PTI