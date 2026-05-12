New Delhi: CBI Tuesday registered an FIR in the alleged paper leak of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held May 3, officials said.

The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after allegations surfaced.

The government referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

According to the NTA, inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity were received on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and were escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for “independent verification and necessary action”.

“On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the NTA said.

The examination was held May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The examination was organised by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates at centres across the country.

PTI