Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are enjoying the response to their film Brahmastra, are expecting their first child. The two recently hosted a baby shower for which Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Neila Devi arrived at their Vastu home in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Vastu is the same place where the two tied the nuptial knot on April 14, this year. Ranbir’s sibling, Riddhima took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the baby shower. She captioned the pictures with Alia and Ranbir as ‘Mommy to be’ and ‘Daddy to be’.

For the occasion, Alia chose a beautiful yellow ensemble while Ranbir donned a peach coloured Kurta and white pyjamas.

The director of Brahmastra– Ayan Mukerji too attended the event as he is very close to Ranbir, having worked with him in all his three directorials, so far. Alia’s close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were present too.

Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor too shared a group picture featuring Alia, herself, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Neila Devi and others.