Mumbai: Neetu Kapoor’s grandaughter and Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahani turned 14 today March 23, 2025.

Wishing Samara her special day, Neetu wrote on her Insta stories, “Happy birthday our bundle of joy….loveeeee you”, along with a love-eyed emoji.

In another post, Neetu treated the fans with an adorable video of little Samara singing her own rendition of Uncle Ranbir’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ song from the movie, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. We also see her crooning the ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ track from Ayan Mukerji’s directorial.

Sitting on the dining table in her nightwear, little Samara looked cute as a button during her performance.

Sharing the clip on her IG, Neetu penned, “Throwback of our cuteness”.

Recently, Neetu revealed that she was dating her late husband Rishi Kapoor during the shoot of his iconic film Karz .

The entire team of Karz including Subhash Ghai, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani) attended The Red Lorry Film Festival where the film was screened as part of the tribute to the filmmaker.

Talking at the event, Neetu revealed that she was dating Rishi during the shoot of Karz and they were already married by the time the movie reached the theatre in June.

Reacting to this, Ghai said, “If you’re dating during my film, you’ll get married.”

Talking about Samara, some time back, a video of her from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding went viral on social media.

The clip showed Ranbir’s niece allegedly ‘pushing’ her grandmother Neetu as they posed for the paparazzi. The video triggered speculations about a ‘tiff’ between Neetu and Samara. However, clearing the air, Riddhima Kapoor revealed that her daughter’s gesture was ‘blown out of proportion’. She shared that Samara was very excited, and was trying to pose when her mother Neetu joined them.

Riddhima said, “The poor child was only trying to pose”.

IANS