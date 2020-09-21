Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has said the negative perception about the Hindi film industry has been created. This negativity has been created by TV news channels. However fans continue to love the Hindi film industry in spite of what the TV channels may say.

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, there has been a whirlwind of conspiracy theories regarding Bollywood. The theories have ranged from its nepotistic nature to now an alleged drug abuse.

The reporting of TV channels has also come under scanner, with many calling it insensitive and intrusive.

Sinha has been critical about the TV news reportage around the Hindi film industry over the last few months. He said there was no negativity around the industry.

“Just look at the TRPs of these TV channels. They don’t matter at all. The negativity is only on the TV news channels. Do you think the fans and admirers on the streets have started feeling any different? No,” Sinha asserted.

The Thappad director said viewers have started identifying how agendas have been shifting constantly.

“Even they (viewers) can see through the stories on these news channels. They can observe how these channels keep shifting their goals: from murder, drugs, to someone missing. They are worthless goals,” Sinha pointed out.

On the work front, Sinha is basking in the glorious reception of his music-video, Bambai Main Ka Ba, featuring Manoj Bajpayee. The Bhojpuri rap has been penned by Dr Sagar and composed by Anurag Saikia. It has been sung by Bajpayee. The song highlights the struggles of migrant workers making a living in big cities like Mumbai. The lyrics have been translated into English by senior journalist Sankarshan Thakur.

The director said he is happy that the rap is resonating with people. The rap is interspersed with the videos and shots of the migrant exodus during the lockdown.

“I feel wonderful that a conversation we were keen on, which had suddenly gone missing, was brought back. I’m happy we created something which is entertaining to consume but also bothers you. It helps you seek the right answers,” Sinha said.

Sinha, 55, said as a society, more should have been done for migrant workers who reached out for help in times of crisis. “We should have looked at it with more sympathy, done so much more for them. Our attention got divided. We were not looking at the most pressing things with the best of intentions. We failed the migrant labourers. This is the first time they needed us to stand up for them but we didn’t. We failed them,” asserted Sinha.

The video has clocked in over five million views, placing the hardships of labourers right at the centre.