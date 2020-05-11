With ease of restrictions amid lockdown, a trader carrying bamboo wares on his moped to a local market in Sambalpur
The Long Line
The long line of migrant labour walking back home is extremely painful to watch, to say the least. It is...Read more
With ease of restrictions amid lockdown, a trader carrying bamboo wares on his moped to a local market in Sambalpur
The long line of migrant labour walking back home is extremely painful to watch, to say the least. It is...Read more
A few days ago, I had something delivered at home from the food service Swiggy. It was someone’s birthday and...Read more
To ensure that corrupt all India service officers are not allowed back in the government, the Centre has proposed changing...Read more
Extension of the lockdown (3.0) by two more weeks has prolonged the uncertainty over economy. This is because the extension...Read more