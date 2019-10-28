Mumbai: Versatile singer Neha Kakkar, judge of Indian Idol 11, donated Rs 10 lakh to a contestant as Diwali gift. A teaser of the next episode was leaked on social media.

In the teaser, there’s a contestant who impresses the judges by singing ‘Afghan Jalebi’. His singing leaves the audience enthralled.

Another contestant Diwas comes on stage. He shares how after the audition round, his folks from Jharkhand showed him immense support. He also reveals in the clipping about cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s support to him.

Sachin had tweeted about Diwas, and praised his talent on Twitter. Diwas is asked about his Diwali plans. He tells the judges this one is the most special for him as he is on the stage in front of them. However, he gets emotional as he tells them that he has been away from home for 6 years.

These 6 years, Diwas adds, he used to work in the factory and listen to the fire crackers outside. This makes the judges turn silent. Neha Kakkar then tells him that she wants him to go home, and celebrate Diwali with his family.

Neha tells him she is giving him Rs 1 lakh so that he can reunite with his family, and celebrate the festival with them. She also adds that she wants him to buy gifts, new clothes for them. She asks him to take a plane this time and go back.

Diwas thanks Neha for the gesture. He is praised by Vishal Dadlani for his ‘saaf dil’ which reflects in his singing. There’s another singer who comes and impresses the judges.