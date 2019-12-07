Mumbai: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar slammed Sony Max and the makers of Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera’s short-segment comedy show Dr Pran Lele for a recent episode, which featured a character named “Neha Shakkar.”
On the show, which features Gaurav Gera as a nurse and Kiku Sharda as a doctor, the comedians indirectly cracked jokes about Neha Kakkar’s height by referring to her as a “chhota bluetooth speaker” and “Neha kankar” among other things.
This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion 😐 #nehakakkar
Kiku Sharda can also be heard saying in the video: “Tum kuchh bhi karke crores kama lete ho!”
Soon after the video aired, Neha Kakkar lodged a strongly-worded protest in her Instagram stories, writing: “Shame on these people for creating such negative and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is ridiculous! Stop using my name, stop enjoying, dancing and acting to my songs if you hate me so much.
A day after singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar called out Sony TV and their comedians Gauarv Gera–Kiku Sharda for performing an insensitive gag on the singer, Gaurav apologised to her.
In his latest statements to a daily, Gaurav Gera, who’s known as Chutki on-screen, mentioned he was extremely guilty for hurting Neha and making fun of her talent because he never intended to do so.
Gaurav was quoted saying, “My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn’t need me to say it. I didn’t even know about the height part, and I myself don’t have an average height. Kiku is short-heighted. We make fun of each other so much in all the episodes. Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything… (I am no one to comment on her). I really had no idea that she would be so hurt.”