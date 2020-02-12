New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said Wednesday that has he has neither offered to step down nor has he been asked to resign from the post in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections.

Sources, however, claimed that Tiwari had contacted a top party functionary and offered to step down as the Delhi unit chief after the BJP suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Neither have I been asked to resign nor have I offered my resignation,” Tiwari told reporters here.

Tiwari had earlier said whether he continues as Delhi BJP chief or steps down is an ‘internal matter’ of the party after the results of the Assembly elections were announced Tuesday.

The BJP, which was hoping to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades, was restricted to a meagre eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly by the AAP who won in 62 constituencies.

Tiwari, who was appointed as Delhi BJP president in November 2016, has already completed his three-year tenure. The organisational elections of the party due last year were postponed because of the assembly elections.

PTI