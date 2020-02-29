Cuttack: Nemala Gadi, the seat of 16th century poet and seer Achyutananda Das, has been subject to apathy by the state government, alleged social outfit Maitree Sansad.

Outfit president Ajay Mohanty has recently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary’s grievance cell and sought immediate steps to develop infrastructure at Nemala Gadi, which is popularly known as Achyutananda Peeth or Padmavana.

Considering the plea, the Chief Secretary has forwarded the memorandum to the Principal Secretary to Panchayati Raj department and Cuttack District Collector, sources said.

Mohanty has also submitted a copy of the memorandum to the Principal Secretary to Law department. It is learnt that Law department Principal Secretary has forwarded the memorandum to the state Endowment Commissioner.

In his memorandum, Mohanty informed the Chief Secretary that hundreds of people from across the state usually visit Achyutananda Peeth, located on the bank of Chitrotpala river in Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district. The shrine has found a place in the tourism map of Odisha, but the state government has not taken any step to develop it, said the memorandum.

Mohanty claimed that the state government is yet to build a concrete shed on the cemetery of Achyutananda. Besides, a boundary wall for a temple there is yet to be constructed. Moreover, no step has been taken to provide basic facilities to the devotees.

The outfit has urged the state government to declare Nemala Gadi as a national monument and ensure lavatory, drinking water and resting facilities for the devotees.