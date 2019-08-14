New Delhi: Nepal’s Ambassador Nilamber Acharya Wednesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and discussed a range of issues.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of Nepal. We discussed a range of issues,” Kejriwal tweeted.

According to a statement from the Delhi government, Acharya congratulated the Chief Minister on his style of governance. He appreciated the work of the Delhi government in the fields of education and health.

“The people of Nepal are deeply attached with Delhi physically and emotionally since a large of Nepalese people live and work in India’s national capital,” he said.