Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal Tuesday held talks on regional cooperation with BIMSTEC general secretary Indra Mani Pandey in Kathmandu, officials said.

Pandey is currently on a two-day visit to Nepal.

BIMSTEC stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. It is a group of seven countries – Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand – that work together on trade, technology, and economic growth.

Khanal has stressed on the need for further deepening cooperation and collaboration among the BIMSTEC member countries for achieving speedy progress in economic transformation of the sub-region by facing common regional challenges in an effective manner, according to a statement issued by his office.

He also underscored the need to develop BIMSTEC as an effective, result-oriented and people-oriented organisation in order to ensure concrete achievement for all the citizens of the member countries.

The statement further said that during the meeting, Pandey appreciated Nepal for its constructive contribution and active participation in BIMSTEC activities and expressed the hope that Nepal will continue its cooperation and support in the days to come.