Pokhara (Nepal): Nepal’s Anjali Chand scripted history Monday as she registered bowling figures of 6/0 in a match against the Maldives.

Batting first, Maldives could only manage 16 runs and the hosts overhauled the target in just 0.5 overs. Anjali struck thrice in the seventh over and twice in the ninth over before wrapping up the Maldives innings in the 11th over. The medium pacer bowled just 13 balls in the entire match.

With the extraordinary feat, Anjali broke the record for the best figures in Women’s T20I. Before her, Mas Elysa of Maldives had held the record with figures of 6/3 against China in 2019.

Nepal are competing with the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 4-team tournament and the best two at the end of a round-robin stage will enter the gold medal match.

In the men’s category, India pacer Deepak Chahar holds the record for the best bowling figures 6/7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in Nagpur November 10.

IANS