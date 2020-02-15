Khaira: In the wake of electrocution of 10 people going in a bus due to snapping of an overhead electricity wire in Ganjam, the district administration has directed Nesco to immediately remove electricity wires passing over schools and Anganwadi centres (ACs) in Khaira and Simulia blocks of Balasore.

The directive came during a review meeting on various developmental projects and electrification in Khairia and Simulia blocks.

Tourism Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi and Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, officials of the various departments of the two blocks and Nesco officials discussed the issues at Sikhyak Sangh Bhawan.

The minister and the Collector directed the executive engineer of Nesco to take expeditious steps to complete three new electricity structures at Simulia.

Some people’s representatives alleged that rural electrification under Soubhagya Yojana has not been completed at Rapeya, Dalang, Ratina and Guapal and other villages.

SK Choudhry, an engineer of the lift irrigation department, revealed at the meeting that eight new lift irrigation projects are in the pipeline for the area.

On the other hand, officials expressed displeasure that there are 116 lift irrigation projects in the area, but most of them are lying defunct.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department was directed to complete the ongoing irrigation projects under Bidyadharpur division and hasten the land acquisition.

Then, district education officer Pramod Upadhayay put forth a report detailing about the danger from the precariously dangling electricity wires over some schools and Angawadi centres in the area. The officials wanted Nesco and school authorities to take immediate steps to remove those wires.

There are 12 schools in the two blocks having no toilets. The officials laid stress on building toilets at those schools. Further, the officials sought repair of various rural development roads, Kupari-Sarisua road and Biju Setu project at Bakreswar temple.

Hilly areas like Baunsagadia, Ratina and Gadapokhari have been facing drinking water problems. The RWSS officials were asked to sort out the drinking water crisis.