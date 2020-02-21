Balasore: The North Eastern Electricity Supply Utility (Nesco) has disconnected power supply of 3,732 consumers who have failed to clear their dues in five districts. This was done during a special drive by the body to collect its dues in the last four days. So far it has collected Rs 5.37 crore arrears from 20,221 consumers.

It is worth mentioning here that Nesco started the drive February 16 to disconnect connection to tariff defaulters in the five districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Mauyrbhanj and Keonjhar.

For Balasore, the company has pressed into service 38 squads to collect arrears. In the process Rs 1.54 crore has been recovered from consumers while 1,286 lines have been disconnected. The figure for other districts are: Bhadrak (683 disconnections, Rs 75.65 lakh collected); Jajpur (300 disconnections, Rs 98.87 lakh collected); Mayurbhanj (677 disconnections, Rs 1.85 crore collected) and Keonjhar (786 disconnections, Rs 82.38 lakh collected).

PNN