Balasore: The North Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) intensified the disconnection drive against defaulting consumers in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. As many as 120 squads have been deployed for the purpose. Over last eight days, the discom has collected over Rs 8.84 crore from 29, 122 consumers.

According to a press release, Rs. 10.15 crore is pending with 6,354 consumers as electricity dues. The company has disconnected power supply to 6,354 consumers. The company had collected Rs. 44.92 by Monday from 809 consumers and reconnected the power supply.

The company has deployed 34 squads in Balasore and collected Rs 1.71crore from 6153 consumers. Power supply to 2021 consumers with Rs 2.28 crore worth pending dues was snapped in the district.

Similarly, 19 special squads were deployed in Bhadrak who collected Rs 1.23 crore from 2852 consumers. Power supply to 1107 consumers with pending dues of Rs 2.21 crore was stopped in Bhadrak.

In Jajpur district, 20 squads carried out the disconnection drive and collected Rs 1.58 crore from 2495 consumers. Power supply to 450 consumers with pending dues of Rs 1.06 crore was stopped.

NESCO has pressed 27 special squads into service in Mayurbhanj and disconnected 1074 consumers with dues of Rs 2.08 crore. They have collected Rs 2.93 crore from 12742 consumers.

In Keonjhar, 20 squads were deployed. Rs 1.37 crore was collected from 4877 consumers. Powers supply to 1702 domestic consumers with pending dues of Rs 2.51 crore in the district was disconnected, said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Chittaranjan Pradhan.

