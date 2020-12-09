New Delhi: Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Tuesday.

The net outflow stood at Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

The outflow had stood at Rs 4,000 crore in August. In July, the net outflows stood at Rs 2,480.35 crore.

Similarly, contributions through systematic investment remained flat at Rs 7,302.16 crore in November from Rs 7,799.98 crore reported for October.

“Accommodative credit policy stance, continuous global liquidity flows, coupled with improved economic sentiment driven by healthier corporate earnings and positive GDP growth forecast has led to Indian Mutual Fund Industry AUMs crossing historic highs and touching highest ever INR 30 lakh crore landmark,” said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

“Investors are aligning their allocation in Debt schemes more towards duration schemes and corporate bond funds to maximize their debt returns, and on the other hand booking their profits in equity funds owing to surge in equity valuations. It is also significant to note that there has been a healthy addition of 3.39 lakh SIP accounts.”

IANS