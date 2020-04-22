New Delhi: Video streaming platform Netflix has added a new feature that will allow users to lock their Android phones screens to avoid accidental touches.

The new ‘screen lock’ button is currently available in the Android version of the app as it does not appear to be live in Netflix’s iOS app yet.

The feature is visible on the bottom menu bar of the screen and users can just select it to activate the screen lock, reports said.

Once this is done, all the screen controls like play/pause, forward and rewind will be locked. So users won’t be able to unintentionally pause or even skip ahead by clicking on the progress bar.

Once the screen is locked, there will be just the unlock icon which can be selected to unlock all the controls. However, one can still exit Netflix by using your phone’s swipe gesture when the screen lock feature is activated.

Earlier, Netflix launched new, improved controls on its service to help parents, guardians and elders prevent children from watching adult TV shows and movies on the platform.

So parents can now ‘PIN protect’ individual profiles to prevent kids from using them and tailor their kids’ Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age.