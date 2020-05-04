The Hague: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has been admitted to a hospital in Amsterdam with chest complaints.

According to his management company, the 57-year-old national team coach underwent ‘successful cardiac catheterisation’ Sunday and is expected to leave hospital on Monday, reports BBC Sport.

“He will need a few days rest, hopefully it will be respected,” said a statement from his management company.

Dutch football association, the KNVB, said in a statement: “Ronald Koeman was hospitalised on Sunday evening after chest complaints. He will return home tomorrow. We wish Ronald a lot of strength and improvement.”

Koeman, who scored 14 goals in 78 appearances for the Netherlands, became his country’s head coach in 2018.

He led the Netherlands to Euro 2020, now postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt across the world.

IANS