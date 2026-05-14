Dharamsala: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah won the toss in his first captaincy role for Mumbai Indians and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings Thursday.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the IPL play-offs race.

MI made two changes from their previous match playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained MI in the previous match, is missing this fixture “due to personal reasons”. AM Ghazanfar is the other MI player who will sit out.

“I did not expect to be a Test captain before becoming an IPL captain,” Bumrah said.

PBKS, on the other hand, have included Azmatullah Omarzai and Xavier Bartlett, with Marcus Stoinis and Ben Dwarshuis missing out.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.