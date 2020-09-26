Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone being trolled for her alleged involvement in the drug case related to the Hindi film industry. Currently Deepika Padukone is being grilled by the sleuths of the NCB here. In spite of the criticism she is facing there is also a huge number of sympathisers who are standing in support behind her.

#StandWithDeepika started trending on Twitter the moment Deepika reached the NCB office. A Twitter handle named Izaam_uddin wrote, “Omg I am crying seeing deepika like that. no matter what we are always with you #StandWithDeepika #wesupportdeepika #deepikapadukone (sic).

Omg I am crying 😭 seeing deepika like that 😭 no matter what we always with you #StandWithDeepika #wesupportdeepika #deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/VqnfQQlY2l — Izaam_uddin (@Izaam_uddin) September 26, 2020

Another user wrote, “We are with you and we will always be with you… chahe jo bhi ho #StandWithDeepika.”

We are with you and we will always be with you ✊🏾.. chahe jo bhi ho #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/T0fU8ZeBgM — BANNO 🚩🇮🇳 (@BannoReBanno) September 26, 2020

Another user wrote, “This is the reason why @BJP4India target this #StandWithDeepika. It’s only because of your JNU appearance, nothing else hence#StandWithDeepika.”

The NCB is investigating the drug angle related to the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A number of people including Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, have been arrested due to their alleged involvement in procuring drugs. During interrogation of those arrested the names of Deepika Padukone has cropped up. So the NCB has summoned her. Along with Deepika the NCB has also summoned her manager Karishma Tanwar and actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. WhatsApp chats have allegedly revealed that Deepika and Karishma had been talking about procuring drugs.