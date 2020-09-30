Mumbai: Hindi film megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pledged to donate his organs. Big B always stands by to help people in times of natural disasters or any other difficult time. He keeps coming forward to help troubled people in every way.

Now, the announcement of his donation has become a social media talk and is being discussed by all social media users. Netizens have been heaping praises on the veteran actor for his noble gesture.

Big B rightly knows to capture the hearts of his fans with his noble deeds. Taking to social media handles, fans praised and also thanked the megastar.

Big B announced it on social media. He shared a picture of himself on his official Twitter account. In this picture, a small green colored ribbon is seen on his blazer. Sharing his picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote “I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!”

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

He shared few other photos and wrote, “T 3674/5 – … in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

T 3674/5 – … in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever ..

NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/J9QjRikGnK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

This tweet of Big B is going viral on social media. Fans and all social media users are liking this tweet and at the same time, also praising Big B through comments.

A user named Prakash Tailor wrote in his tweet “I am a proud organ and tissue donor inspired by you sir. #ABEFTeam”

I am a proud organ and tissue doner inspired by you sir. #ABEFTeam pic.twitter.com/wRBSrnwzwf — Prakash Tailor #ABEFTeam🇨🇦 (@twittdaddy25) September 29, 2020

Another user named THUGS OF Amitabh Bachchan wrote, Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir, I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR, 3 years back donated all organs of my body.

Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir

I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR

3 years back donated all organs of my bodypic.twitter.com/FjjIOXNKNy — THUGS OF Amitabh Bachchan 🇮🇳 (@prashantkawadia) September 30, 2020

Apart from these, many other social media users and fans have responded to this tweet by Amitabh Bachchan through comments.

On professional front, the new season of KBC 12 began from September 28. The shooting has been taking place keeping all the security precautions in mind.